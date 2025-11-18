Man injured after crashing into semi-truck, deputies say

DARKE COUNTY — A 57-year-old man was injured after crashing into a semi-truck in Darke County on Monday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Brown Road before 12:45 p.m.
A preliminary investigation found that David Mims, 57, of Dayton, was driving a Transit van south on U.S. 127 at the time of the crash.
Mims drove left of the center line and hit an oncoming semi-truck, the sheriff’s office said.
The 36-year-old semi driver was not injured in this crash.
Mims was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later cited, the sheriff’s office said.
