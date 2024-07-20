Man indicted on gambling charges following internet cafe raid

KETTERING — A man has been indicted on gambling charges following an internet cafe raid earlier this year.

News Center 7 previously reported that Kettering VICE detectives, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, and the Ohio Casino Control Commission searched an Internet Cafe in Kettering on May 30.

The search was in connection with illegal gambling and money laundering.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators raid local internet café for alleged illegal gambling operation, money laundering

On Friday 44-year-old Sanjay Patel was indicted on one count of gambling and one count of operating a gambling house.

Patel was identified as a part of the Kettering Police Department and Dayton Police Department’s joint investigation into illegal gambling operations in the area.

Patel was taken into custody by US Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers in Chicago, according to the statement of facts obtained from the Kettering Municipal Court.





