Man hospitalized after car hits semi, catches fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man is hospitalized after a car hit a semi and caught fire in Darke County late Tuesday night.

Deputies and medics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. to U.S. 127 and State Route 705 on initial reports of an injury crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Peterbilt 579 was traveling westbound on State Route 705 at U.S. 127 when it did not stop at a posted stop sign.

A 2013 Dodge Challenger was going south on U.S. 127 when it hit the semi’s trailer and caused the trailer to overturn and disconnect from the semi.

The Dodge caught fire with the male driver still inside, but the semi driver and a neighbor got him out, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the Dodge driver to Coldwater Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-driver was not hurt.

