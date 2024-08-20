Man hospitalized after being shot in back in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

>>‘He was laying on the ground;’ Witness captures erratic driver run stop sign, hit man

Officers responded to the intersection of Champion and Hoppes Avenues around 12:42 a.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield Police lieutenant.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the back.

Medics transported him to the hospital, the lieutenant told News Center 7.

He said the victim was talking to officers and the suspects fled the scene.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group