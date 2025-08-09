Man hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A 48-year-old man was hospitalized, and one person was taken into custody after a stabbing in Dayton Thursday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Fairview Ave on reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from a significant cut on his arm, according to a Dayton Police Lieutenant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman dead after being hit by car while walking her dog
- Man dead after being hit by car in Clark County
- ‘We got justice;’ Family speaks out after man accused of killing pregnant woman, teen found guilty
The man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was located by police and taken into custody. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a Felonious Assault charge.
The assault remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group