Man hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A 48-year-old man was hospitalized, and one person was taken into custody after a stabbing in Dayton Thursday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Fairview Ave on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from a significant cut on his arm, according to a Dayton Police Lieutenant.

The man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was located by police and taken into custody. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a Felonious Assault charge.

The assault remains under investigation.

