Man formally charged, accused of several Ohio home break-ins

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in connection to multiple and attempted break-ins in Warren and Montgomery counties last year.

Devon Lavelle Yancy, 40, was indicted on 13 counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, two counts of violating a protection order, and one count of breaking and entering, according to a Warren County Grand Jury report.

He is alleged to have broken into or tried to break into multiple homes in Springboro, Vandalia, Centerville, Miamisburg, and Miami Township looking to steal items.

The incidents took place at night while were present, the grand jury report said.

Yancy also reportedly violated the terms of a protection order by calling two projected people.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, online court records indicated.

No arraignment date has been scheduled.

