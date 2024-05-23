Man facing child porn charges in Miami Co. takes plea deal

MIAMI COUNTY — A man facing multiple child porn charges in Miami County has entered his plea.

Chad Waymire pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, and five fourth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, according to court documents.

As part of his plea agreement six of the 12 counts he was originally indicted on were dismissed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Miami County

As News Center 7 previously reported, Miami County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at a house on West Cross Street in the Village of Potsdam on Wednesday, March 27.

Detectives seized electronic devices that contained child pornography.

Waymire is set to be sentenced on June 24.

