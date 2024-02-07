Man facing charges following Ohio sex string, multistate chase, Ohio AG says

OHIO — A man is facing charges following a sex sting in Ohio and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

Adam Hileman, 43, of Brackenridge, has been charged with compelling prostitution, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, felonious assault, and possession of criminal tools, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

He is also facing charges of attempting to evade police in Pennsylvania.

Hileman’s arrest stems from a sting by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force where he allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a fictitious 15-year-old girl, telling undercover agents that “he likes them younger,” the Ohio AG’s office said.

He drove to Columbiana County where law enforcement attempted to arrest him.

Hileman rammed his truck into an officer and fled, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, roughly 20 miles away from Columbiana County.

After officers stopped him, Hileman refused to get out of his truck and appeared to take narcotics, according to the Ohio AG’s Office.

Medics gave the man Narcan before Pennsylvania State Police took Hileman into custody.

He remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Ohio to answer for the charges.

