Man dies days after being shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man shot last week in Springfield has died from his injuries.

The man, who was shot on Dec. 21, died on Christmas Eve, Springfield Police confirmed to News Center 7 on Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Springfield officers were called to the 600 block of West Euclid Avenue for reports of a man shot in the head around 4:40 p.m.

Officers found a man, described as being in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Springfield Regional Medical Center where a medical helicopter flew the man to Miami Valley Hospital. He died three days later.

News Center 7 was on the scene as police conducted their initial investigation.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity and if anyone has been taken into custody.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

