Man dead, woman injured after crash in Springfield Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after a crash in Springfield Saturday night.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 9 p.m. to E. Main Street and South Burnett Road on initial reports of a crash, a Springfield Police dispatch sergeant told News Center 7.

According to a Springfield police crash report, a pick-up truck was northbound on S. Burnett Rd. in the left turn lane with a solid green traffic signal and started to turn left onto E. Main St.

A vehicle southbound on N. Burnett Rd. in the left lane at a high rate of speed with no headlights on struck the left front of the pick-up as it entered the intersection.

The vehicle went off the southwest corner of the intersection as it rotated counterclockwise and then re-entered the roadway and ejected both the driver and passenger, the crash report said.

CareFlight transported a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

The man succumbed to his injuries, the crash report indicated. The woman suffered suspected serious injuries.

