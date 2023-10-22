Man dead after Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — One person is dead after a crash in Trotwood last week.

The crash happened Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of W. Third Street, according to a Trotwood police crash report.

A tan Buick Roadmaster was heading east on W. Third Street and “failed to maintain reasonable control of the vehicle.”

The car crossed over the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit a fence and a utility pole, according to the report.

The driver, a 54-year-old Dayton man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

