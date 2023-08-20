Man dead after being hit by car in Clinton Co.; police searching for suspect

WILMINGTON — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Clinton County early Saturday.

At 2:15 a.m. Wilmington police got a call stating someone was hit by a car at the intersection of S. South and Sugartree streets, according to a social media post by Wilmington Police Department.

The caller said the car had left the scene.

>> Barn destroyed by fire in Champaign County

Daniel Smith, 27, of Wilmington was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police described the suspect car as a dark-colored SUV similar to a Jeep Commander or a Honda Pilot. The car may have passenger-side damage.

Officers are asking anyone in the area to review their security cameras for the suspect car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington police at (937) 382-3833.

*** Warning*** There have been a few posts of videos from BOT sights that have nothing to do with the investigation. DO NOT TRY TO OPEN THOSE VIDEOS. THEY ARE SCAMMERS. We will delete any video that is not a part of the investigation. On 8/19/2023, at 2:15 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call of a hit-skip crash with a pedestrian struck at the intersection of S. South Street and Sugartree Street. The pedestrian, Daniel Smith, age 27, of Wilmington, Ohio, was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Through our investigation, we have been able to review surveillance videos from businesses within the downtown area in an attempt to identify the suspect vehicle. The videos we have reviewed show the suspect vehicle as being a dark colored SUV similar to a Jeep Commander or a Honda Pilot. We are asking any residents and businesses in the area of N. Lincoln Street and Columbus Street that have video cameras, to review them to determine if they observe a vehicle matching that description. The suspect vehicle’s route of travel after striking the pedestrian was north on N. South Street, east on E. Main Street, north on N. Lincoln Street. The vehicle was last seen in the video we currently have at the intersection of N. Lincoln Street and Columbus Street. The vehicle may have passenger side damage. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (937)382-3833. Posted by Wilmington Police Dept. - Ohio on Sunday, August 20, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group