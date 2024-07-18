Man critically hurt after being shot during argument in Dayton

DAYTON — A man suffered critical injuries after being shot during an argument Wednesday morning in Dayton.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 1:23 a.m. to the intersection of Lakeview and Eleanor Avenues on initial reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

Medics transported the man to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

The victim was arguing with a 25-year-old man when the shooting happened at the 2900 block of Germantown Pike, Bauer said.

The suspect ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 or go through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867).

