Man convicted of stabbing local officer in neck learns sentence

DAYTON — The man convicted of stabbing a Dayton police officer in the neck has been sentenced to prison.

Tyler Patrick, 30, was found guilty on counts of felonious assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest last month. Today, he was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer indicted on charges

“I commend these officers on the scene for acting quickly and saving their fellow officer. Today, the injured officer was able to receive justice for injuries suffered at the hands of this defendant,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday.

Police officers were called to a house in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street around 2:30 p.m. on a mental health call in October 2022.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Patrick’s mother called 911, saying that she was having trouble with her son. She reported him being “delusional.”

When they arrived on scene, officers spoke with Patrick inside the residence and determined that he should be taken to a local hospital, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. As one officer, later identified as Off. George Kloos, tried to walk Patrick out of the residence, he “swung a concealed [pocket] knife” at the officer and stabbed Kloos in the neck.

>> PHOTOS: Dayton police officer stabbed, suspect in custody

Body camera video obtained through a public records request showed that the incident happened roughly 15 minutes after officers arrived on scene.

Patrick then attempted to stab two other officers as they tackled him onto a couch. Officers “wrestled” the knife out of his hand and took him into custody, according to the statement of facts.

Kloos was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was released later that day.

© 2023 Cox Media Group