Man convicted of killing coworker at Englewood factory sentenced to prison

ENGLEWOOD — A man convicted of stabbing his coworker to death at an Englewood factory has been sentenced to prison.

Lytus Jordan, 38, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to 14 to 19.5 years in prison on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jordan pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence last month in connection to the death of Shaunn Monroe, 42.

An investigation, including video surveillance, determined that Jordan and Monroe both worked at Hematite in Englewood and had been in a verbal altercation on March 12, 2023. They both went into the restroom and a short time later, only Jordan left the restroom.

Monroe was later found stabbed to death in the restroom.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jordan was ordered to pay over $5,500 in restitution.









