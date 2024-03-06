Florist who admitted to ripping off local brides avoids prison

XENIA — The Greene County florist who admitted to ripping off local brides has learned her sentence.

News Center 7 was in court on Wednesday as Desiree Pace, 40, was sentenced to five years of probation. If she violates her parole, she faces up to 18 months in prison.

As previously reported, Pace entered into a plea agreement in Greene County Common Pleas Court earlier this year and pleaded to one felony count of grand theft.

As part of her plea agreement, she agreed to pay nearly $19,000 in restitution. Additionally, one count of passing bad checks was dismissed.

News Center 7 has been following the accusations and legal cases against Pace for over two years. As we’ve previously reported, more than a dozen people have claimed that Pace, through her business Flowers by Des, ripped them off right before their weddings.

Pace also has an open criminal case in Hamilton County. Last month, she entered a plea agreement in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and pleaded guilty to one count of attempt (engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity). As part of her plea agreement, two counts of theft and one count of telecommunications fraud were dismissed, according to court records.

She’s set to be sentenced for the Hamilton County case next week.

