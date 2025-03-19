Man charged after SWAT standoff in Greene Co. neighborhood

GREENE COUNTY — A man has been charged in connection to a SWAT standoff in a Greene County neighborhood Tuesday.
News Center 7 previously reported that Fairborn Police responded to the 2700 block of Old Yellow Springs Road around 2 p.m. for a domestic dispute.
James Hicks was charged in Fairborn Municipal court with domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing.
Hicks plead not guilty and is bond was set at $5,000.
He is due next in court on April 4.
