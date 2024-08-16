Man arrested after stolen car with 2-year-old inside hits police cruiser in Ohio

AKRON — A stolen car with a two-year-old inside hit a police cruiser during a pursuit in Ohio on Thursday.

Akron Police said a two-year-old was left unattended in a running vehicle in a Circle K parking lot around 8:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

Officers received a call about the car being stolen with the child inside and pursuit began.

The suspect hit at least one police cruiser and hurt an officer.

The department said the suspect placed the child out of the car and continued to flee police.

Ja Den White, 21, was arrested and a gun was found in the car, police said.

Medics transported the child to the hospital but appeared to have no visible injuries.





