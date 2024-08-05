Man arrested after police chase in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — A man was taken into custody after an early-morning pursuit in Springboro.

Around 4:18 a.m., an officer encountered a vehicle recently stolen from the City of Springboro, according to the Springboro Police Department.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle fled.

Officers then pursued the vehicle until it pulled over on US 35 near I-75 and the people inside fled on foot.

After searching the area with assistance from the Dayton and Kettering Police Departments, the driver was located and taken into custody.

According to the police department, it was determined that the vehicle had just been stolen from a home on Aime Drive.

The driver, identified as Dayshawn Marvin Lee Brinson, was taken to the Warren County Jail where he is being held.

“The Springboro Police Department would like to remind our residents to remain vigilant,” the department said in a social media post. “Although we live in a safe community, crime happens everywhere.”

Anyone with questions can call Officer Morgan at Springboro PD (937) 748-6852.

