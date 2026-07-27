Man arrested after agents search Butler County home during narcotics investigation

TRENTON — A Butler County man was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation on Monday morning.

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The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.), with the help of the Trenton Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of W. Jameson Court.

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The investigation began after agents received complaints that those living in the home were trafficking marijuana, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, B.U.R.N. agents found more than 3 pounds of marijuana packaged for individual sale, THC vape cartridges, THC wax/resin, nearly $20,000, and a firearm.

Agents took 50-year-old Iyad Nadeem Habash, of Trenton, into custody and booked him in the Butler County Jail on a parole holder.

The sheriff’s office said Habash is currently on parole from Kentucky for marijuana-related offenses.

Additional criminal charges are pending.

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