Man admits to firing shots into father’s home, killing him; googled a ‘plan to kill’

YELLOW SPRINGS — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that killed his father.

Frederick Dane Muenchau-Peterson, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Livermore Street around 11 p.m. on Jan. 10.

A woman called Yellow Springs police to ask them to check the welfare of her husband.

She told police she was out of town and was going through her cellphone “activations” from the camera system at the home.

The woman saw Muenchau-Peterson, who is her stepson, walk up to the porch and fire several shots into the window of the home, court documents state.

She immediately tried calling her husband but could not reach him.

Officers arrived at the home and saw a body lying on the floor, the person was declared dead.

Court documents show that Muenchau-Peterson was pulled over by Fairborn police shortly after the shooting.

He agreed to talk to agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and both identified himself as the shooter and told them “this was one of the worse things he has done.”

The Greene County Prosecutors’ Office did not formally identify the victim as Muenchau-Peterson’s father.

However, an obituary for Frederick Peterson states he died on Jan. 10

Muenchau-Peterson will be sentenced at a later date, prosecutors said they are recommending a sentence of life without parole.

