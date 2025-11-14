Man accused of using sticky mouse traps, oil to steal mail learns sentence

WARREN COUNTY — One of three men accused of stealing mail from a local U.S. Postal drop box has been sentenced.

Carlos Sanchez-Guzman pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and theft of mail this week. Documents filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court on Thursday show he was sentenced to 180 days for each count to be served concurrently. He received credit for 86 days, so he’ll spend 94 days in jail.

Following his sentence, he will serve one year of community control on basic probation.

Carlos Sanchez-Guzman (Warren County Jail)

As previously reported by News Center 7, Sanchez-Guzman was arrested by Springboro police in August alongside Yahir Nazario Reyes and Joshua Hernandez.

The mail was stolen from a U.S. Post Office’s outdoor blue collection box on Pioneer Boulevard.

Court documents obtained by the I-Team show that the suspects allegedly used “sticky mouse traps” and oil to steal the mail.

Springboro police said the thefts “appear to be connected to a larger check fraud operation spanning multiple states.”

Reyes was indicted on several charges, including tampering with evidence, theft of mail, possessing criminal tools, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation. He’s scheduled to be back in court later this month.

The case against Hernandez was dismissed, according to court records.

