Man accused of stealing 50-inch TVs from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — A man is accused of stealing two 50-inch televisions from a local Walmart.

On April 5, the man allegedly walked into the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard, went straight to the electronics department, and walked out with the TVs, according to Beavercreek police.

The man was last seen in an older model Ford F-150.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call the police at 937-426-1225, ext. 164.

