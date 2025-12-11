Man accused of stealing $100 worth of Tide Pods from area Kroger; Do you recognize him?

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say stole over $100 worth of Tide Pods.

The reported theft happened on Dec. 8 shortly before 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Newtown Drive in Liberty Township.

“Listen, we get it—this isn’t the ‘Heist of the Century,’" the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “But when someone treats Kroger like a free laundry buffet, the rest of us end up paying more for clean socks. And nobody wants that.”

If anyone recognizes him or knows anything about the theft, they can contact Detective Steele at (513) 785-1232.

