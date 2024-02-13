Man accused of stabbing woman over 30 times, beating her with baseball bat

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after he is accused of violently attacking and stabbing a woman.

Javon Owensby was arrested and booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

On Feb. 10 Dayton officers were called to the 3000 block of West Cornell Ridge Drive on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a woman at the front door sitting on the floor of her apartment, bleeding from her neck, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Officers noted there were blood smears throughout the apartment.

A man told officers he woke up to his brother, Owensby, beating the woman with a baseball bat.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 24-year-old woman in critical condition after Dayton stabbing

He said he pulled his brother off of the woman, took a knife he found on the floor, and put it in the sink.

The man’s brother allegedly told him he “was going to jail for life” before running out the back door.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Medical staff told officers that she had more than 30 stab wounds on her neck, head, back, and defensive wounds on her hand, according to the affidavit.

The woman also is said to have a small piece of the knife lodged in her brain.

Owensby turned himself into the police on Monday.

Owensby and the victim share children and have been living together, according to the affidavit.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

