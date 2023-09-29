Man accused of shooting teen near Joe Mixon’s home facing federal charges

HAMILTON COUNTY — The man who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a teen in the foot is now being held without bond pending federal charges, according to our media partners WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

The incident happened near Bengals star running back Joe Mixon’s home, according to the station.

Lamonte Brewer is being held at the Butler County Jail on a federal hold after a new charge was leveled against him, the station said.

Brewer was indicted in Hamilton County on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice ten days after the March 6 shooting, WCPO said.

His bond was set at $100,000, which he posted.

Brewer appeared in court on July 14 where “he was met by an ATF officer who placed him under arrest for an indictment that had been returned and sealed on June 28, according to WCPO.

The previously stated indictment was for one charge of possession by a prohibited person, because Brewer was a felon the night, he picked up a firearm at Mixon’s home. When Brewer appeared for his arraignment on the charge, a judge ordered him to be held without bond, the station said.

WCPO reported that Brewer’s attorneys argue that his status as a felon does not apply in this case, citing a previous court case from 2013 that determines if a felon can meet five requirements.

Those requirements are as follows:

Reasonably feared death or serious injury from an imminent threat.

Not recklessly placed himself in the path of that threat

Had no reasonable alternative to possession.

Reasonably believed that possession would avert the threat and

Maintained possession only as long as necessary to avoid the threat.

Brewer’s attorneys believe that he can meet those requirements. They also said they believe Brewer, his girlfriend, and Mixon believed they were in danger that night.

Mixon claimed he was receiving death threats in the time leading up to the shooting when his personal address was released to the public, the station said.

Brewer’s attorneys allege that their client and everyone inside Mixon’s home at the time believed they were attacked when teenagers in the neighborhood started playing Nerf Wars, WCPO said.

“Cars were screeching up and down the street, some blocking ingress and egress into the neighborhood. At the same time, people were running around the neighborhood screaming,” according to court documents obtained by the station.

Children inside the home were moved to a safe room, while one adult inside the home called 911, the station said.

“The Assistant United States Attorney made an impassioned argument alluding to Brewer’s past record and the danger he constitutes to the public. One has to wonder the following: if Brewer is so dangerous, why did it take 114 days to present the case for indictment? Counsel believes that Brewer is entitled to release and requests a hearing to further argue the math.”,” according to court documents obtained by the station.

