Man accused of sexually assaulting teen, recording 2 girls on surveillance video in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A Harrison Twp. man is facing charges after being accused of multiple child sex crimes.

Anthony Prince, 50, was charged Monday with two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, one count of endangering children, and one count of sexual battery, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

>> Woman’s ankle ‘severed’ after driver intentionally hits her, deputies say

In September, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of a 15-year-old girl who was getting sexual text messages from Prince. Investigators conducted forensic interviews with her and another 16-year-old girl.

The teens told investigators that multiple incidents had taken place with Prince between December 2018 and January 2024.

During that time, Prince allegedly sexually assaulted one of the girls when she was 14 years old. This happened both in his bedroom and his car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

In February 2020, Prince allegedly watched and recorded one of the teens when they were 13 years old on a home surveillance system. The recording was found on his phone after it was seized by investigators. Nude photos of the girls when they were 9 and 11 years old were also found on his phone, according to court records.

>> Man arrested, leaving scene after crashing stolen vehicle into Kettering mailbox

Prince was also accused of sending both girls cellphone messages to engage in sexual acts with another person and then “send him pictures.”

Prince is held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

©2024 Cox Media Group