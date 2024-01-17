Man accused of setting Miami Co. home on fire arrested

MIAMI COUNTY — The man accused of starting a fire that destroyed a Miami County home last year was arrested this week.

Nicholas Kelch, 30, was arrested Monday by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, according to online jail records.

An aggravated arson charge was filed against Kelch in November in connection to a house fire that happened in September in Bethel Twp., according to Miami County Municipal Court records. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire broke out on Sept. 6 at a home in the 5500 block of Ross Road.

No one was home at the time of the fire and investigators told us then that they considered it suspicious.

Kelch is being held in the Miami County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

