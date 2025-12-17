Man accused of killing deputy faces new charges; allegedly strikes corrections officer

CLEREMONT COUNTY — The man accused of hitting and killing Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson is facing new charges in a different county.

Rodney Hinton Jr. was given a $50,000 bond on Monday amid allegations that he struck a corrections officer in the Clermont County Jail, where he is being held on charges connected to Henderson’s death, according to our news partners, WCPO.

News Center 7 previously reported that Hinton Jr. is seeking to change his not guilty plea to a not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinton faces one count of felonious assault for hitting the officer.

The assault allegedly happened on Dec. 13.

Court documents say that Hinton was allegedly kicking and striking the corrections officer.

We do not know if the corrections officer was hurt or if they needed medical attention.

Hinton will appear in court again on Jan. 5 when more experts testify to the change of his not guilty plea.

