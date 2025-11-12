Man accused of following victim after fight, shooting him in his vehicle facing charges

SPRINGFIELD — A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man in his car after a fight at a Springfield store.

Andre McPheters was indicted by a Clark County grand jury this week on several charges, including two counts of felonious assault, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

A probable cause affidavit initially filed in Clark County Municipal Court reveal that the shooting was reported near the intersection of Leffel Lane and S. Limestone Street on Oct. 29.

The victim told police that he and his wife were at Dollar Tree on E. Leffel Lane when McPheters entered the store.

McPheters and the victim’s wife had previously been romantically involved, and the victim thought he was staring at his wife. This “created some tension” between the parties.

After the victim and his wife checked out and left the store, McPheters reportedly followed them out, and the two men began to fight. During the fight, the victim told police he saw McPheters reaching for his pockets or waistband, which made him think he was armed.

The victim told police he pushed McPheters to the ground and had his wife pick him up with their car.

After driving off, the couple was stopped in the middle lane at a red light at Leffel Lane and S. Limestone Street, court documents stated. While waiting for the light to change, they told police a “bluish/gray midsize SUV” drove beside them on the passenger side and fired shots at their vehicle, hitting the victim in his upper back.

The couple drove from the area to Kettering Health Springfield so the victim could be treated.

Police searched for the suspect vehicle at later found one matching the description on Clifton Avenue. They learned that McPheters was related to the resident of the home where the SUV was. It was later revealed that McPheters did drive a similar vehicle, but it was not the one at the home.

McPheters is now scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Thursday.

