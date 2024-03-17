‘Lucky to be alive;’ Community continues to rebuild days after devastating tornadoes

LOGAN COUNTY — People’s lives will never be the same after deadly tornadoes tore through the region just days ago.

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes with the strongest being an EF3 in Logan County that killed at least three people.

One of the homes destroyed belonged to Lauren Snider.

As of right now, she is out an estimated $200,000 in damages.

Snider said she had to take shelter in her bathroom with her six dogs during the storm.

Her fence is missing, the garage and roof ripped away —but despite this, she remains upbeat as friends came over to help her fix her property Saturday.

“We’re very lucky. Lucky to be alive. I was out that night assessing the damage and it’s just horrific.” Snider said. “We just wanted to make sure everybody was alive and we’ve been very lucky in this area. I know other areas weren’t so lucky.”

People in Logan County have been volunteering to work at shelters, drop off donations, clean up each other for years, or even let them stay at their homes

Snider said she had no idea the type of tight-knit community she had until the tornado touched down.





