Longtime local city worker selected as new assistant city manager

VANDALIA — A longtime city worker is being appointed as assistant city manager.

Rob Cron has been named as the City of Vandalia’s new assistant city manager, according to a city spokesperson.

City manager Dan Wendt appointed Cron. He will replace Amber Holloway, who resigned to become the West Carrollton City Manager.

Cron has worked for the city for 32 years, including the last 11 as the Public Service Director.

“I’m very excited to take on this new challenge,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work we do here, and I am looking forward to serving our residents and business customers in a new role.”

Cron will start his new role on December 18.

