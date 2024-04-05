Longtime Dayton-area manufacturing advocate announces retirement

DAYTON — A longtime advocate for manufacturers across the Dayton area has announced her retirement.

Angelia Erbaugh said she will retire as the President of the Dayton Manufacturers Association (DRMA) in 2025, according to a DRMA spokesperson.

This comes after 26 years of leadership.

“We cannot thank Angelia enough for her steady and unwavering dedication to DRMA and the region’s manufacturing industry,” said David Reger, Chair of the DRMA Board, in a statement. “We are grateful and fortunate that Angelia has agreed to stay with DRMA through 2025 to ensure a gradual and smooth transition.”

She joined the organization in 1997 when it was known as the Dayton Tooling and Machining Association (DTMA).

“Known for her accomplished and adept management style and as a relationship builder, Angelia’s drive and passion for manufacturing have been critical to the success of DRMA during her tenure,” the spokesperson said. “Her legacy to the Dayton Region will leave a lasting impact not only on the manufacturing community but also on the entire regional business landscape.”

The search for the next head of DRMA will be led by Steve Black of Brixey & Meyer.

