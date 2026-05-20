Local YMCA celebrates member’s 100th birthday

KETTERING — The YMCA of Greater Dayton - South Branch in Kettering celebrated a milestone birthday for one of its members on Wednesday.

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Katie Burhman turned 100 years old today, according to Susan Sweigart.

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Sweigart told News Center 7’s Mike Campbell that Burham regularly works out at the YMCA.

Her friends and staff at the YMCA threw her a celebration on Wednesday morning, crowning her with a birthday tiara.

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