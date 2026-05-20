Local YMCA celebrates member’s 100th birthday

KETTERING — The YMCA of Greater Dayton - South Branch in Kettering celebrated a milestone birthday for one of its members on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Katie Burhman turned 100 years old today, according to Susan Sweigart.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local police department introduces new support dog
- Bruno Mars surprises Ohio high school seniors with post-graduation ice cream truck
- Man arrested after leading deputies on chase, allegedly ramming cruiser in Clark County
Sweigart told News Center 7’s Mike Campbell that Burham regularly works out at the YMCA.
Her friends and staff at the YMCA threw her a celebration on Wednesday morning, crowning her with a birthday tiara.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]