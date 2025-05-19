Local wrestler qualifies for junior national championships

BELLEFONTAINE — A local wrestler has now qualified for the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships.

Mak Harker achieved this “major milestone” competing in the Central Regional tournament last weekend in Louisville, Kentucky, the Benjamin Logan Local School District posted on social media.

“Mak wrestled up in the 105lb weight class, demonstrating both grit and determination,” the school district said. “Her outstanding performance at regionals not only showcased her talent but also earned her a spot on Team Ohio heading to the national stage in Fargo, North Dakota.”

Her family and supporters were excited.

“We are beyond proud of her,” said her parents. “We can’t wait to see what else this girl continues to do and how she amazes us in the wrestling world.”

Mak will be in the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships.

The dates are July 10-18 at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.

