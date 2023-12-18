Local veterinarian helping animals in Africa

AFRICA — A local veterinarian is in Africa providing care at a cheetah conservation.

Chelsea Staab is a full-time veterinarian at the Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital putting her skills to good use in Somaliland, Africa, according to a social media post from the veterinary hospital.

Staab is providing medical care to orphaned cheetah cubs at the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

“Driven by her passion for cheetahs, Dr. Staab’s efforts extend beyond local boundaries, contributing to community-based conservation and combating the illegal wildlife pet trade,” the post said.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is very proud of her and her efforts to keep animals across the world safe.

“You’re an inspiration Dr. Staab!” the post said.

