Local university prepping for homecoming football game after head coach, 11 players suspended

GREENE COUNTY — A local university is preparing for its homecoming game after an untimely brawl.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Central State University won its last game against Fort Valley State University.

A fight broke out after the game in Georgia.

Both head coaches and twenty student athletes, nine from Fort Valley and 11 from Central State, were suspended for one week by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with students and the athletic director about how they will bounce back.

First-year head coach Tony Carter is bringing hope into the Marauders.

“I’m excited for Coach Carter and his debut of homecoming and what it is and what it feels like at Central State,” Kevicia Brown, Central State University Athletic Director, said.

The team is currently 2-4 after winning last Saturday.

This Saturday is the university’s homecoming game; however, the head coach and 11 players will have to sit out.

News Center 7 was told that the university is taking the fight very seriously and will continue to uphold its standards.

“We stand for the values in the sportsmanship that our conference upholds,” Brown said. “We are behind what the conference has laid out, as far as their statement and the penalties to the students and the coaches.”

Students at the university said they will rally behind their team.

“I’m excited. Homecoming Week is always a good time for me,” Myera Portis, Central State University sophomore, said. “I’m actually seeing some growth. And the guys, the players, are good people. They’re nice, you know. So, I’m excited. I’m rooting for them.”

She added that it’s unfortunate to have these suspensions during one of their biggest games.

“I think that we have the players that maybe don’t get to play as much, or, you know, any other players that should be able to showcase their skills,” Portis said.

Central State University will play Morehouse University at 1 p.m.

