Local university launching new AI curriculum to help students

DAYTON — A local university is putting together a new curriculum to help students prepare to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their careers.

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Starting next fall, first-year students at the University of Dayton will study A-I from two angles, according to a UD spokesperson.

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AI Fundamentals will help students understand how technology works and how to use it wisely.

Human Dignity in the Era of A-I will examine ethical questions, AI’s impact on society, and how people can responsibly use it.

“Our students will graduate ready to lead in an AI-enabled world, with the skills and agility to stay ahead as technology rapidly evolves throughout their careers,” said Meghan Henning, professor and senior assistant provost for undergraduate curriculum and student success. “Just as importantly, we are preparing students to keep humans at the center, building their capacity to question these tools, understand the limits of technology, and lead others to use it for the common good.”

University leaders say they want to give a foundation before building on those ideas.

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