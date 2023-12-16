Local

Local students given opportunity to pick out new winter gear

By WHIO Staff

Bellbrook Police and Children Bellbrook police help local children pick out new clothing items. (Bellbrook Police Department)

BELLBROOK, Greene County — Local elementary and intermediate students had the opportunity to pick out new clothing items last week, with the help of a local police department.

The Bellbrook Police Department accompanied several students from Stephen Bell Elementary and Bell Creek Intermediate to do some “shopping” at the Legacy Center in Xenia, according to a social media post from the department.

Students were able to pick out a new pair of shoes, socks, a hat, and a pair of gloves.

Staff and students from the Legacy Christian Academy, the Greene County FOP, and Shoes 4 the Shoeless were able to make this event happen, the post said.

