Local store to close its doors after 75 years

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local men’s clothing store will be closing its doors after decades of business.
Price Stores in Washington Township announced its last day of operation will be Dec. 31.
“We are profoundly grateful to the Dayton community for trusting us for so many years. Closing is bittersweet, but we celebrate the legacy we’ve built together,” a statement from the business reads.
The closure comes as owner Edd Wimsatt plans to retire.
The business said they have looked for a family to take over operations, but no one has expressed serious interest.
The store will hold a liquidation sale now through Dec. 31.
