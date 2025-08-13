Local sheriff’s office reintroduces D.A.R.E. program

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is reintroducing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program to four schools in the county this school year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This initiative aims to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make safe and responsible choices. The program will be taught by trained deputies who are also School Resource Officers at the respective schools.

The D.A.R.E. program will be implemented at Ansonia Local Schools by Deputy Alan Yount, at Franklin Monroe Local School District by Deputy Kelly Moody, at Mississinawa Valley Schools by Deputy Greg Fourman, and at Tri-Village School District by Deputy Dan Stockslager.

TRENDING STORIES:

These deputies are specially trained in the D.A.R.E. curriculum, which focuses on drug prevention, decision-making, conflict resolution, and building positive relationships between students and law enforcement.

The program uses interactive classroom engagement to encourage open discussion, foster trust, and strengthen community safety.

D.A.R.E. Deputies will be present at the Great Darke County Fair this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9 p.m., located on the midway near the Darke County Sheriff’s building at the north end of the grandstand.

They will have program promotional items to share with students and will participate in the Fair Touch a Truck event on Thursday afternoon.

Darke County students from kindergarten to 8th grade will have the opportunity to sign up for a chance to win a new bicycle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group