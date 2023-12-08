Local school district warns of late buses due to staff shortage

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school district told parents to expect their buses to be late due to a staff shortage on Friday afternoon.

Huber Heights City Schools said that due to a staff shortage buses will be late as drivers are covering double or atypical routes, according to a social media post.

>> ‘Grateful every day;’ Local family recounts incidents that destroyed their home

It is unclear if this was just an issue Friday or will continue to be a problem for the district.

News Center 7 has reached out to the district and will update this story if we receive a response.

©2023 Cox Media Group