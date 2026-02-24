Local school district names next superintendent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Northmont City Schools Board of Education officially named Eric Hughes as the district’s next superintendent.

Hughes, who previously worked in the district as an assistant principal, brings 20 years of educational experience to the position.

The appointment follows a search process intended to find a leader focused on students, staff, and the community.

Hughes most recently served as the superintendent of Miami East Local Schools, where the district achieved five-star ratings on the state scorecard.

Board President Linda Blum said the superintendent search was a thorough process centered on the needs of students.

Blum thanked the board for its collaboration and dedication during the selection.

“This search has been a daunting task to design and implement, but I can say without hesitation that the process was guided by our shared commitment to find the right leader for our students, staff, and community,” Blum said.

The selection process included listening sessions and surveys involving teachers, parents, and students. Blum credited these stakeholders for their role in the decision.

“Your voices played an essential role in shaping this decision,” Blum said. “Your commitment to excellence and to the success of every student is inspiring.”

He also collaborated with staff and community partners to develop a five-year strategic plan for that district. His professional background includes experience in human resources, budgeting, curriculum and union relations.

Before his time at Miami East, Hughes served as the principal at Washington Primary School in Piqua and Franklin Monroe Elementary.

Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morehead State University and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Northern Kentucky University.

“Hughes came to us prepared and with a strong desire to come back to the district where he enjoyed the culture of teamwork and collaboration,” Blum said. “We were impressed by how he has grown and how much he has learned from his experiences after he left his assistant principal position here.”

