Local restaurant reopens after death of owner, kitchen fire

TROY — A local restaurant is reopening its doors after going through a tragic end of the year.

El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Troy, was forced to close in mid-October after a fire in the kitchen. Just over a week after that, owner Ruben Pelayo died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The restaurant opened back up for a soft opening on Friday night and workers took to social media to thank those who came.

“Ruben was definitely smiling down on us,” they wrote on Facebook.

They also announced that they are now fully reopened for dine-in and carryout.

“Our menu remains the same (including our delicious Party Platters), we are using all of the same recipes that Ruben created!” the post read.

El Sombrero’s business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.





