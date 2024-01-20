Former caretaker accused of taking thousands of dollars from person with dementia

DAYTON — A Dayton woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a person she was taking care of is now facing charges.

Shameeka Williams, 43, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of theft and 15 counts of forgery.

Williams allegedly took over $10,000 from an elderly person with dementia, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Williams was “formerly a caretaker for the victim, but did not have authority over the victim’s finances.”

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records indicate the theft happened between the end of March 2023 and the beginning of July 2023.

The case was investigated by the prosecutor’s office’s Consumer Fraud Unit.

Williams is not currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

