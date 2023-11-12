1 trapped after roll-over crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash, Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County Dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on the 1400 block of Valley Street in Dayton.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, but it is unclear if they sustained any injuries.

The driver was trapped in the car but crews on the scene were able to get them out safely, the supervisor said.

The cause of this crash is unknown.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

Valley Street Crash One car rolled-over after crashing in Dayton. (WHIO)

