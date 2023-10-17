Local police departments to accept expired, unused prescription drugs as part of nationwide effort

MIAMI TWP — Local police will be collecting unused, unwanted, and expired prescription drugs as part of a nationwide effort.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 the Miami Township Police Department will be taking part in the DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Prescription Drug Tack-Back Day is designed to ensure prescription drugs don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Miami Township Police officers will accept tablets, capsules, and patches. Syringes, sharps, and illicit/illegal drugs are prohibited.

Experts say that flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can lead to safety and health hazards.





