Local police department releases name of new K-9

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local police department has announced the name of its new K-9 after teasing it on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami Township Officer Wilson has officially teamed up with his new K-9 partner.

The police department asked people on social media to guess the dog’s name.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was revealed on social media the next day that the 18-month Dutch Shepard/Malinois mix’s name is “Dex.”

“He is an energetic and laser-focused partner who’s ready to serve and protect our community alongside his handler. He’s already shown incredible drive and determination, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome him to the team,” the department wrote on social media.

Over the next several weeks, Dex will continue his training out of state.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group