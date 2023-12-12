Local police department hosting ‘Can’ the cruiser drive this week

DAYTON — A local police department will be hosting a food drive this week.

The Dayton Police Department is holding a ‘Can’ the Cruiser food drive on Friday, the department wrote on social media.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the 300 block of W. Third Street.

“Help make this holiday merry and bright or those in need across the City of Dayton,” the department said.

Dayton Police will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, noodles, and pasta sauces.

The items will be donated to the House of Bread.

