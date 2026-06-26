Local police department hosting annual blood drive

VANDALIA — A local police department will host its annual blood drive.
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The Vandalia Police Department said in a social media post that its annual blood drive will be at the Justice Community Room.
It will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the 200 block of James Bohanan Drive, the department wrote.
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The department is asking donors to bring a valid ID when they arrive. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“Last year, we came just short of reaching our donation goal — and with your help, we hope to surpass it this year!” the department said.
Visit this website to sign up for an appointment.
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