Local police department hosting annual blood drive

VANDALIA — A local police department will host its annual blood drive.

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The Vandalia Police Department said in a social media post that its annual blood drive will be at the Justice Community Room.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the 200 block of James Bohanan Drive, the department wrote.

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The department is asking donors to bring a valid ID when they arrive. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“Last year, we came just short of reaching our donation goal — and with your help, we hope to surpass it this year!” the department said.

Visit this website to sign up for an appointment.

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